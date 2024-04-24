Three persons have been reported killed and eight others abducted by bandits in two attacks reported in Kaduna State on Monday and Tuesday.

The abductions happened at Unguwan Habuja, a village in Kakangi ward of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state, where two persons were also reported killed.

The village lies about three kilometres from Kakangi town, with the villagers saying the attack, which occurred on Tuesday evening, caught them off guard.

“Today, there was an attack in Kakangi resulting in two deaths and eight abductions,” a resident of the village who declined to give their name out of safety concerns told PREMIUM TIMES.

According to another resident, a man was killed in the other incident at Gonan Alhaji Muntari on the Birnin-Gwari Kakangi road the previous day (Monday).

The source said one other person wounded in that incident was still receiving treatment at the Jibril Mai Gwanotheral Hospital.

Yahaya Salio, the member representing Kakangi constituency in the State House of Assembly, confirmed the incident, but said he was still awaiting briefing by the councilor for the ward.

” Yes, it is true that three people were killed and others kidnapped across the affected communities. But I’m waiting for full details of the incident from the ward councillor,” he said.

Police spokesperson in the state, Mansur Hassan, could not be reached on the phone and did not respond to a text message when filing the report.

