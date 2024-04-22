A Kano State High Court has lifted an order that upheld the suspension of the National Chairperson of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje.

The presiding judge, Usman Na’Abba, on Monday, 22 April, vacated his earlier order following a response by Mr Ganduje’s lawyers.

Previous order

Mr Na’Abba, on 17 April, ordered Mr Ganduje to stop parading himself as a party member pending the determination of the suit.

The court also ordered Mr Ganduje to stop presiding over the affairs of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC.

However, Mr Ganduje, through his lawyer, approached the court to vacate the order, which the judge subsequently granted.

“An order of interim injunction is hereby granted staying the execution of the order of interim injunction contained in the ruling of this court delivered on the 17th of April, 2024,” Monday’s judgement highlighted.

“… directing parties to maintain status quo ante as of the 15th day of April 2024, in relation to the suspension of the 4th respondent/applicant from the respondent by the Ganduje Ward Executive Committee, pending the hearing and determination of the 4th respondent/applicant Motion on Notice,” the latest judgement emphasised.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES reported how some APC members in Ganduje ward suspended Mr Ganduje from the party.

The party’s legal adviser in the ward, Haladu Maigwanjo, alongside others, announced the suspension at a press conference in Kano on Monday.

Mr Maigwanjo said Mr Ganduje was suspended from the party to allow him to face an allegation of corruption levelled against him by the Kano State Government.

Also, Mr Maigwanjo and an assistant secretary ward, Laminu Sani, approached the court for the ex-parte order which was granted by the court.

Following Monday’s order, however, some executives of APC Ganduje Ward, have written a petition to the National Judicial Council (NJC), alleging bias by Mr Na’Abba.

