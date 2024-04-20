Thirteen persons have been reported dead and 40 injured in an accident on Friday at MRS Filling Station on Ahmadu Bello Way in the Kaduna metropolis.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. when a trailer transporting passengers and onions from Kano lost control and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

Kaduna State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC), Kabir Nadabo, blamed overspeeding and overloading for the crash.

Mr Nadabo, who participated in the rescue and clearance efforts, said 60 persons were affected by the accident.

He said the injured were taken to Barau Dikko Specialist Hospital in the city.

Mr Nadabo said the driver of the trailer fled after the accident but efforts were being made to identify him and the vehicle’s owner.

