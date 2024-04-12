Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State, on Friday, approved a 50 per cent increase in feeding fee in public boarding schools in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Higher Education, Yusuf Chamo, in Dutse, the state capital.

The commissioner said the increase is to ensure that “quality and nutritious” food are provided for students across the state.

“The increment is due to the current inflation being experienced in the country.

“The state government also received complaints from contractors engaged to provide services for the students.

“In view of this, a committee was set up to review the condition and find a quick solution,” the commissioner said.

He noted that the state government reviewed the project as a matter of urgency in order to rescue the situation and ensure sanity.

“It is only through the increment, that the contractors can continue to supply quality and hygienic food items to the boarding schools,” he added.(NAN)

