The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has inaugurated two judicial commissions of inquiry to investigate alleged misappropriation of public properties, political violence and missing persons under his predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The commissions’ scope of investigation is from 2015 to 2023, when Mr Ganduje served two consecutive terms in office.

Inaugurating the commissions on Thursday, Mr Yusuf vowed to bring any person(s) found wanting to ‘justice.’

The governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, in a statement, said the governor reiterated that investigating allegations of misappropriation of public assets was one of the pledges he made during his inauguration. He recalled that the governor had also vowed to unravel and prosecute those behind political violence in the state.

“Political violence is a major setback to democracy worldwide. It leads to loss of lives and property and mistrust on the part of the people and those in power,” the statement quoted Mr Yusuf as saying on Thursday.

“The disturbing cases of political killings, especially in 2023, must not be swept under the carpet; this is to ensure we prevent future occurrences,” he further said.

The Commission of Inquiry, under the leadership of Zuwaira Yusuf, was tasked to investigate cases of political violence and missing persons from 2015 to 2023.

“We expect them to unravel the criminal network involved and unmask the sponsors to face justice. Find its root causes and find out where violence is associated with 2015, 2019 and 2013″.

The second commission, under the leadership of Faruk Lawan, is investigating alleged misappropriation of public properties and assets.

The governor tasked the committee to investigate cases of misappropriation of public properties and assets, especially by the last administration within and outside the state.

The governor said his move was neither political nor targeted at any individual, “but it’s a move with the mandate of the people of Kano“.

He charged members of the two commissions to be faithful to their oath and the people of Kano at large and ensure justice for the state.

He said the members of the two commissions were carefully selected.

“We went through your records, and we couldn’t find any of you wanting. We believe in you, and we expect your full reports in three months,” the statement added.

