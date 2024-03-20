The Southern Senators Forum has condemned the abduction of 87 people from Tantatu, a community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The forum in a statement jointly signed by Mukhail Abiru and Asuquo Ekpenyong said it was disturbed by repeated abductions in Kaduna and Borno States.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how terrorists recently kidnapped over 250 school children in Kuriga in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Shortly after the abduction in Kuriga, the terrorists again abducted scores of residents in Kajuru LGA.

The lawmakers’ forum said the recurring mass abduction of residents in the northern part of the country is disturbing and must be addressed by the security forces.

“The forum is alarmed that this attack occurred barely 48 hours after 14 people were abducted similarly in the Dogon Noma community also in Kajuru LGA.

“You will recall that on March 8, 2024, over 287 pupils and teachers of Government Secondary School and LEA Primary School at Kuriga, Kaduna State were abducted by bandits, triggering national outrage.

“We are concerned that this incident also occurred barely 24 hours after insurgents abducted 200 internally displaced women in Borno State. The women were said to have been kidnapped in Ngala, the headquarters of Gambarou Ngala in Borno State, while fetching firewood in the bush.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to and commiserate with the families of the victims and indeed the government and people of Kaduna State. These heinous acts have not only brought immense pain to the affected families but have also shaken the collective sense of security and well-being of the people of the community.

“We cannot allow such atrocities to continue unchecked and are very much aware of the provisions of Section 14(2) (b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 which declares that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government. In this regard, we shall prioritize the safety and security of every citizen and will continue to do whatever is necessary to achieve this.

“The forum calls on the brave men and women of our military to redouble their efforts to ensure the security of lives and property across our nation. Their dedication and sacrifice are vital in safeguarding our communities from such acts of violence, and we as a Senate will continue to provide all the necessary support to make them succeed.

“We call upon the relevant authorities to prioritize the rescue and safe return of the abducted people and to bring those responsible for this reprehensible act to justice.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families during this difficult time,” the forum said in the statement.

