Troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Hadarin Daji have neutralised a bandit and rescued 15 kidnapped victims in Zamfara.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Tuesday by the Information Officer to Operation Hadarin Daji, Sulaiman Omale.

“In a swift response to a distress call, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji thwarted a massive abduction attempt by bandits in the Tsohuwar Tasha area of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara.

“On March 5, 2024, the troops engaged the bandits in a heavy gunfight, forcing them to withdraw in disarray through a riverline.

“Pursuing the fleeing criminals, our gallant troops neutralized one of the assailants along their withdrawal route while others fled with gunshot wounds,” Mr Omale said.

According to him, the rescued kidnapped victims comprised eight females and seven males.

“The restoration of normalcy in the area is now secured, bolstered by confidence-building patrols.

“The troops remain on high alert, with morale at its peak,” Mr Omale added.

Already, Godwin Mutkut, the General Officer Commanding 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Sokoto, has commended the professionalism and resilience of the troops.

Mr Mutkut urged them to persist in their efforts until peace is fully restored in the north-west and across Nigeria.

(NAN)

