Katsina State Police Command says it has provided about 17 different Computer Base Test (CBT) centres for the 2022 Nigeria Police Force recruitment examination across the state.

Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, the command’s public relations officer, disclosed this in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Monday.

He said the approved CBT centres were; Alqalam University, ⁠Barda International College, ⁠Beti ICT Centre, CBT Centre Quality Assurance, Malumfashi and Dr Aliyu Idris Funtua CBT Centre, Federal College of Education Katsina.

Mr Sadiq-Aliyu, an assistant superintendent of police, listed others to include; Dr Yusuf Bala Usman College, Daura, Federal University Dutsinma takeoff Campus, Federal Government College (FGC) Daura, and ⁠ICT Centre Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic Katsina.

“Also on the list are; ⁠Ideas and Data Global, formerly Dialogue Computer Institute Katsina, CBT centre Isah Kaita College of Education, Dutsinma, and ⁠JAMB PTC Mega Centre 1, (JAMB WING) JAMB office Dutsin-ma Road by Al-Qalam University roundabout, Katsina.

“The remaining are; Mugaj Information and Communications, Kurami bypass Bakori, Umaru Musa Yar’adua University Computer Lab 1 Centre, Umaru Musa Yar’adua University Faculty of Natural and AMP Applied Science, and ⁠Zed Alpha International School, GRA Funtua,” he said.

Mr Sadiq-Aliyu said that successful candidates from the state, who applied for Constable as General Duty and participated in the recent physical/credential screening exercise should note that the CBT exercise has been slated for 5 and 6 March.

According to the police spokesperson, “Candidates are advised to log on to: https://www.apply.policerecruitment.gov.ng to verify their qualification status for this stage and print out the slip.

“The qualified candidates will see their CBT centres, date and time for examination on the slip, which must be produced at the examination centre together with other relevant documents.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Aliyu Abubakar-Musa, has directed all Area Commanders to ensure adequate security of all the examination centres across the command so as to ensure a hitch-free exercise,” he said.

Mr Sadiq-Aliyu added that the commissioner also advised the candidates to conduct themselves in an orderly manner and abide by the instructions provided during the examination.

He further called on them to be wary of fraudsters, as the exercise “is completely free.”

(NAN)

