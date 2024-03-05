The Sokoto State Police Command has scheduled Wednesday, 6 March, for Computer Based Test (CBT) as part of the 2022 recruitment exercise in the state.

Ahmad Rufa’i, the command’s public relations officer, disclosed this in a statement made available to Newsmen in Sokoto on Monday.

According to Mr Rufa’i, an assistant superintendent of police, the next stage of the recruitment exercise, the CBT, will take place nationwide on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The CBT for applicants in Sokoto State will take place on Wednesday at designated centres including; Blue Crescent Schools CBT Center in Mabera Area and Penta M & F Technical Service Ltd. Center 1 and 2 on Jega Road, Tambuwal LGA, Sokoto.

“Other centers are; Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto State University, Umaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic, Sokoto, and Usmanu Danfodio University,” he stated.

He advised all successful applicants to visit the recruitment portal to confirm their status, specific time, and date for the CBT.

“It’s important to note that the CBT tests are for General Duty applicants, while a later date will be communicated to applicants of the Specialist Cadre for their practical test.

“Invited applicants are urged to conduct themselves orderly and avoid any form of examination malpractice.

“Furthermore, the public is reminded that participation in the exercise is free and individuals not involved should refrain from the designated centres,” Rufa’i advised.

(NAN)

