The Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero, has appealed to traders of essential commodities to reduce the prices to enable the masses to observe Ramadan with relative ease.

The emir made the call on Sunday in Zaria during the launch of a book titled: “Dauloli a Kasar Hausa”, meaning ‘Kingdoms in Hausaland’, written by a professor, Sa’idu-Mohammed Gusau.

Mr Ado-Bayero also advised wealthy Nigerians to help the less privileged during Ramadan.

He also prayed for the people to witness the sacred month in sound health and accept the prayers and sacrifices.

The emir commended the publisher of the book for providing details on the Hausa kingdoms of Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Kebbi and Zazzau among others.

”The book offered clear explanations on the administrative system of governance deployed by each kingdom; their trades, norms and values,” he said.

The book reviewer, Ahmed Zaria of Kaduna State University, said the 356-page book has seven chapters.

Mr Zaria said the book provides a clear narrative and history of the Hausa kingdoms, their politics, administration, norms and values from its inception to date.

He added that the book is a must-have for students and researchers in linguistics and history.

The don, who advised academics not to relent in research activities, lamented that some academics upon reaching the professorial cadre abandoned research.

The publisher, Mr Gusau, said the book was an attempt to harmonise the written history of Hausa kingdoms, adding that most of the research at the universities was on a few kingdoms and not all.

Mr Gusau added that the book is also an attempt to support harmony and strengthen unity among the Hausa kingdoms and other Nigerians. (NAN)

