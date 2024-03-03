The police in Katsina State have offered a N50 million reward to anyone who provides vital information that leads to the arrest of two notorious terrorists operating in the state.

Katsina is one of the Nigeria states most affected by terrorism, locally called banditry.

Usman Modi Modi and Jan Kare are two of the notorious terrorists operating in the state, especially around Kankara and Safana, two of the most vulnerable local government areas in the state.

The police said the decision to place the bounty was part of efforts to tackle crime in the state.

“This reward serves as a testament to our dedication to ensuring justice prevails, as the issue of security is a collective responsibility,” Abubakar-Sadik Aliyu, the command’s spokesperson, said in a statement to PREMIUM TIMES.

Communities in Batsari, Kurfi, Kankara, Bakori and Faskari have in the last few days suffered attacks by terrorists. One of the communities, Wurma in Kurfi LGA, was attacked repeatedly last Sunday, Monday and Thursday.

On Friday, residents of some of the affected communities staged a protest over their plight and blocked the Dutsin Ma-Katsina highway for several hours.

“This initiative aims to enhance security operations in our dear state and combat the activities of these criminal elements. The identity of the informant and the information provided will be kept strictly confidential to ensure their safety and protection,” the police said.

Mr Aliyu said those willing to share information on the terrorists could do so by going to the command headquarters in Katsina or any nearest police station or by calling 07015142112 and 08023871144.

Not the first time

This is not the first time the police have placed a bounty on a terror kingpin in Katsina.

In 2019, the then Katsina police commissioner, Sanusi Buba, said the command would pay N5 million to anyone who provided information that would lead to the arrest of Ado Aleiro, another terror kingpin.

Mr Aleiro is believed to have led the attack on the Kadisau Community in Faski Local Government Area, killing 52 residents. That attack was in protest of the arrest of his son, Sulaiman, by the police.

Three years after the bounty was placed, Mr Aleiro was turbaned as the Sarkin Fulanin Yandoto as exclusively reported by PREMIUM TIMES.

Later, the police in Katsina State said the turbaning was a Zamfara affair as it would continue to hunt for Mr Alero.

Mr Aleiro, who is still alive, attended a peace deal meeting with representatives of the federal government in Katsina State last year as exclusively reported by PREMIUM TIMES.

