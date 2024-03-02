Residents of communities in Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina State have protested incessant terrorist activities in the area.

Most of those who joined the protest on Friday were from Birchi, Wurma and other nearby communities, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

The protesters blocked the Dutsin Ma – Katsina highway from around 10 a.m.

“The protesters burnt corn stalks and tyres on the highway. They were visibly angry but I like the way they conducted themselves because there was no case of attacking motorists,” a motorist, Bello Aliyu, who was en route to Kankara for a wedding, told PREMIUM TIMES.

He said he, alongside other motorists, spent about 30 minutes waiting for the protesters to “calm down before we continued our journeys.”

The protesters were protesting incessant terrorist attacks in the area. Kurfi is one of the most vulnerable local government areas in Katsina State.

Wurma, a community less than 40 kilometres from the state capital, has witnessed three consecutive attacks on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday night.

During that Tuesday attack, a newly built primary healthcare centre, houses, vehicles and police outpost were burnt down by the terrorists.

Governor vows to continue fight

Dikko Radda, the state governor has vowed to continue the fight against terrorists in the state.

Mr Radda was at the Wurma community on Friday and addressed both the protesters and community leaders.

In a statement by his chief press secretary, Ibrahim Kaula, Mr Radda said the protesters had every reason to be angry.

Mr Radda called on the protesters to channel their energies into supporting the Joint Task Force, members of the Community Watch Corp and other security agencies.

He said his administration would mobilise 100 security personnel to the community to ensure the safety of lives and property.

“Your protest is genuine and I feel for you, but please remain calm as the government is doing all it can to stop this,” Mr Radda said.

The governor further said the government will mobilise 100 security personnel to Wurma and feed them daily.

“I call for peace and unity within the community. We must stand together against these barbaric acts and work collaboratively to overcome this challenge. I want to assure you that my administration is working tirelessly with security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice. We will not rest until peace and security are restored to Katsina State,” the statement added.

While sympathising with the people, he called on the Wurma community to nominate 10 people to meet him in Katsina so that he will know how to cushion their challenge particularly as Ramadan approaches.“

