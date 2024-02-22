The House of Representatives, on Thursday, held a valedictory session in honour of a former Speaker of the House, Ghali Na’Abba.

Mr Na’Abba, who served as the speaker of the Fourth House (1999-2003), passed away in December 2023 at the age of 65.

Numerous former members of the House attended the valedictory session. They include the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, who served as the speaker of the Ninth House; Aminu Masari, the speaker of the 5th House; Emeka Ihedioha, and Lasun Yusuff, deputy speakers in the 7th and 8th Assemblies.

Others include former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Chibudom Nwuche, who served as deputy to Na’Abba, the family of the late lawmaker, and others.

In his speech, Mr Gbajabiamila said the former legislator met very little in terms of “rules and protocols” to guide the House when he became the speaker in 1999.

He stated that Mr Na’Abba championed the “institutionalisation of the legislature” after years of military rule.

“When our nation returned to democracy in 1999, the rules and protocols that guide us now did not exist at that time. But he worked to guide the House,” he remarked.

Mr Gbajabiamila, who served as the speaker of the House from 2019-2023, said he received valuable counsel from Mr Na’Abba while he (Gbajabiamila) was in office.

“I did not meet him while he was the speaker but I consulted him during my speakership. I treasured the words and the advice he gave,” he said.

He said Mr Na’Abba could have chosen the path of family business, but he chose to serve his people.

Mr Masari, who is also a former governor of Katsina State, also spoke on the role of the former late speaker in shaping the National Assembly. He saluted his courage and doggedness in building Nigeria’s legislature into a formidable institution.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, said Mr Na’Abba fought the battle for the budget of the National Assembly to be on the “first line charge” and created the current legislative aide system.

“His tenure was marked by efforts to ensure the independence of the legislature, recognising that a truly democratic society thrives when its legislative arm operates without undue influence, freely articulating the will and aspirations of the people.

“He worked diligently with his colleagues to ensure the National Assembly budget was put on the first-line charge. He also formalised the legislative aides’ system we operate today, which continues to boost the capacity of legislators for enhanced performance,” he said.

Mr Tajudeen promised to ensure that Mr Na’Abba’s legacy is solidified through quality legislations.

“As we honour his legacy, let us also acknowledge our collective responsibility to build on the foundations he laid. The legislature remains a vital organ of our democracy, with the potential to drive Nigeria towards unprecedented growth and development.

“As legislators, it is incumbent upon us to ensure that the House continues to serve as a forum for meaningful dialogue, a catalyst for change, and a protector of the rights and freedoms of our citizens,” he said.

Two weeks ago, the House, through a motion, resolved to name the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) after Mr Na’Abba. However, the implementation of the motion is subject to concurrence of the Senate.

