Two police officers, including the Divisional Crime Officer at Zurmi Divisional Police Office in Zamfara State, were killed on Monday when terrorists attacked the local government headquarters.

Also, in Maradun Local Government Area of the state, four people were killed while seven others were abducted around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Sources in Zurmi told PREMIUM TIMES that the terrorists stormed the town minutes before 7 p.m. in three groups, shooting indiscriminately.

The DCO, Shiitu Musa, a deputy superintendent of police, and Yahuza Sulaiman, an inspector, were killed during the attack.

“The first group of terrorists entered from the Kaura Namoda axis while the second one entered from the Dauran axis. They rode on motorcycles with military camouflage while others wore uniforms of the recently formed Community Protection Group (CPG). Some of the people on the main road thought the terrorists were CPG until they began shooting.

“They rode towards the police station while shooting at bystanders. That was when policemen and CPG members started responding, but they were outnumbered,” Abubakar Zurmi, a youth leader in the area, told PREMIUM TIMES.

He said several shops and motorcycles were burnt by the terrorists.

“The policemen tried their best but it was obvious the terrorists had more weapons and numbers.

“They spent about two hours unleashing mayhem before they withdrew on their own. As I speak to you, no one knows how many people have been abducted or forced to flee into the forest during the attack,” the youth leader, said in a phone conversation.

Maradun attack

In Maradun, PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the terrorists attacked some residents who were clearing farmlands.

“Four of the people, all of them from Maradun town, died instantly,” Shehu, a resident of Maradun told PREMIUM TIMES over the phone on Monday.

“They went to clear some bushes for farming when the terrorists saw them and opened fire. I think those killed either ran or refused to be abducted. Seven people were abducted.”

He named those abducted by the terrorists as Mamman Nagari, ⁠Zakiru Olo, Salisu na Liman, Mustapha Makaro, Hamza Akano, Dan Hamza Akano and ⁠Danbaba.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Yazid Abubakar, said he had not been briefed but would check and revert. However, he had not done that as of the time of filing this report.

“I am just coming into the office, I’ll check and get details and revert,” he said.

The northern part of Zamfara State, along the boundaries with Katsina and Sokoto states and Niger Republic, is under terrorist onslaught.

In the last few days, the terrorists had killed 13 people, including two police officers, and abducted about 40 people in separate attacks in Kaura Namoda and Zurmi areas state.

Two soldiers and a mobile police officer were also killed when the terrorists attacked a military camp in Dauran, also in the area.

