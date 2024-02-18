Residents of Katsina State are cutting down on consumption as the cost of living crisis worsens in Nigeria.

The residents in separate interviews with PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday lamented how prices keep rising by the day, forcing them to make sudden adjustments.

“Things are hard for people,” Rukayya Shehu, a school teacher, said. “My husband and I collect salary every month but the money is not enough for us to buy foodstuffs and reserve my transport to and fro my working place for the month.”

Nigerians are grappling with inflation and economic hardship that was exacerbated by the removal of fuel subsidies and devaluation of the naira last year.

The prices of foodstuffs and other commodities have been soaring, weakening the already fragile economy of the country.

Residents say they can no longer afford many commodities due to the increase in price of “everything in the market.”

Ms Shehu said she and her husband now wash their clothes instead of taking them to the laundry as part of a cost-cutting measure.

“We have also reduced the meat we eat per day. Some of the things we took for granted like garri (cassava flour) are now part of our (menu) but it is also not cheap.”

The country’s currency, the naira, has been on a free fall with $1 exchanging for N1,600 as of last week.

There were protests in some northern states including Niger, Kano and Sokoto over the rising cost of living while the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have called for national protest over the situation.

Several religious groups and monarchs, especially the Jama’atul Nasril Islam (JNI), Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero, have also called on the federal government to find a way out of the crisis.

Residents in limbo

Saifullahi Babangida of Sabuwar Unguwa Quarters in Katsina said his family no longer eats eggs, meat and noodles.

“I put all the money into buying maize flour and other foodstuff that will last long for the family,” Mr Babangida, a tailor, said.

Another resident who has slashed his spending is Naziru Bakori, a voice editor at a local radio station.

“I don’t bring out my motorcycle unless it is necessary because it is hard to fuel it and feed myself at the same time. If it was only the fuel that is expensive, it would have been easier but foodstuffs being expensive is hard for us.”

Abdullahi Shehu, another resident, said his children are bearing the brunt of the situation. “I told my wife to reduce the number of noodles we cook for them. They also don’t go with soft drinks and bottled water.”

Bashir Idris, a car washer on Mani Road in the metropolis, said the economic situation in the country is disturbing.

He said the incessant increase in prices of food produce has made him readjust his spending. His two children now walk home from school instead of riding in a tricycle, which he said costs a lot of money per month.

“Every day you hear there is a new price. I will say both the government and traders are insensitive to our plight. The only thing that matters now is how to eat, any other thing is secondary,” Mr Idris said.

