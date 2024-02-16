Strong reactions are trailing the death of Magaji Lawali, a staff of Yandoto Emirate Council, in the hands of members of the Zamfara State Government security outfit.

The Community Protection Group (CPG) was formed recently by Governor Dauda Lawal to help the conventional security agencies in the fight against terrorism in the state.

Mr Lawali was said to have been picked up by the members of the CPG for questioning over his alleged ties to terrorists, especially Ado Aleru, a notorious bandit.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered from local sources in Yandoto, a community inTsafe Local Government Area of the state, that Mr Lawali was arrested last Saturday alongside others suspected of aiding banditry in the community.

“I cannot say he (Mr Lawali) was an informant or an intermediary for the terrorists but the boys who picked him for investigation must have their reasons,” a community leader in Yandoto, who asked not to be named for security reasons, said. “I know that there were words here and there about him helping families of those abducted to reach out to the bandits.”

This reporter gathered from a security source in Gusau, the state capital, that the deceased was a subject of interest to the intelligence circle in the state, especially on the alleged role he played in the turbaning of Mr Aleru as Sarkin Fulani in 2022, as exclusively reported by PREMIUM TIMES.

“We don’t have enough evidence against him but his name was mentioned in several discussions with our local sources. We gathered that he was at the forefront of pressuring the emir to turbane Ado Aleru for peace to return,” he said.

How our father was killed

In a viral video clip, Babani, a son of the deceased, detailed how they were invited to pick up his corpse in the hospital.

He said he and his uncle were detained by the CPG and forced to confess on video that Mr Lawal had close ties with Mr Aleru.

“Our father went to a wedding ceremony on Saturday. On Sunday, we were sitting when we received a call to go and retrieve our father’s body. When we went to the hospital they called CPG and informed them that we were there to take the corpse and the CPG said we should be given the corpse.

“We kept calling his number but they didn’t answer the call but we went to their office and asked them to give us the phone,” he said.

He said the CPG members detained him and his uncle and forced them to implicate Mr Lawali.

Senator Marafa threatens action

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Kabiru Marafa, has vowed to take legal action over the killing of Mr Lawali, who was his associate.

Mr Marafa is the younger brother of the Emir of Yandoto, Aliyu Marafa. Mr Lawali, the deceased, was a politician with vast local connections in the local government area.

A former senator, Mr Marafa told journalists in Gusau on Tuesday that he would sue the suspected members of the CPG over the “extrajudicial killing'” after the release of an autopsy.

“The two (Mr Lawali and another suspect) of them were tortured, and while the other person survived the torture with bruises on both arms, Magaji died probably due to severe internal injuries on the left side of his body. He bled through the nose, eyes and mouth. We noticed stains of blood all over his face. I’ll personally follow up this case to its logical conclusion,’ he said.

He added that the divisional police officer in Tsafe told him the police were not aware of the arrest of Mr Lawali.

We’ve begun investigations

When contacted by PREMIUM TIMES, the Commandant of the CPG, Rabiu Yandoto, said the incident was being investigated by the state government to know those behind it as he argued they might not be members of the CPG.

Mr Yandoto, a retired army lieutenant-colonel, said no member of the CPG was given an order to arrest anyone or take law into their hands.

“”The state government released guns and other equipment for us two days ago, so if anyone wants to say something about CPG, I think we should be fair,” he said.

“Immediately after the passing out of the CPG members, they were asked to go for a one week break before they resume work. Nobody was given an authority to arrest anyone so, if it’s true someone (CPG) did it, then they did it on their own as nobody commanded anyone to take law into their hands

“The governor didn’t instruct anyone (CPG members) to harass anyone in the name of security. CPG was not formed to witch-hunt any person or association; our core mandate is to fight terrorism in the state and these boys had all taken an oath to work by the rules,” Mr Yandoto said.

