Terrorists on Thursday night soured a marriage ceremony when they abducted the bride and about 52 women escorting her to her matrimonial home in Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The women were returning home to Dandume with the bride, from Ungwar Murjiya in Sabuwa Local Government Area, an area vulnerable to attacks, when the entourage was ambushed around Gamji by the terrorists.

In the incident that occurred around 8:30 p.m., the truck conductor, a man, was shot and is now receiving treatment in a medical facility in Damari.

“Yes, the incident occurred in Sabuwa Local Government Area but some of the victims are from my area (Dandume). They went to Sabuwa for a wedding and returned late around 9 p.m.

“I am on the road to Dandume now, I will let you know when I get more details of the attack. I have been informed that some of them have escaped so I need to be there to get the correct information. The truck conductor was shot in the hand and is receiving treatment in a hospital,” the Dandume Local Government Chairman, Bashiru Musa, told a Vanguard reporter in Katsina on Friday.

The local government boss said he was not sure of the exact number of those abducted. However, a resident of Damari, who only gave his name as Ibrahim, said the truck was conveying more than 50 women.

“Some of the women have escaped but 53 of them, including the bride that was brought from Sabuwa, have been abducted by the terrorists. Those who escaped were lucky because the terrorists opened fire on the truck,” he said.

Mr Ibrahim said the driver was among those who escaped by running into the bush.

Three vigilantes killed

While the bride, her maids and other family members were being abducted, another set of terrorists launched an attack on the outskirts of Damari in Sabuwa Local Government Area.

Abdulrauf Ghali, a resident of Damari, told PREMIUM TIMES over the phone that the three vigilante members were killed by terrorists while they were on a routine operation.

Those killed were Magaji Gamji, Dan Taura and Jamilu Badamasi, all members of a vigilante group in the area.

“They were courageous residents of this community who took it upon themselves to protect us,” Mr Ghali said.

The police spokesperson in Katsina State, Abubakar-6Sadik Aliyu, did not respond to an SMS and a WhatsApp message sent to him over the two attacks.

Residents of the north-western part of Nigeria have witnessed a series of terrorist activities for at least a decade.

