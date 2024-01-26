Terrorists have killed five residents and wounded seven others in an attack on Gangara, a community in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State, on Thursday night.

The attackers also abducted 24 residents, most of them being women and children.

The terrorists also burnt down six houses and the market in the community.

All the five killed were married men, the ward village head of Gangara, Aliyu Abubakar, told PREMIUM TIMES over the phone.

“The terrorists launched the attack around 10 p.m. They started shooting from Sabon Garin Gangara, where they killed one person, to the main community, Gangara where four men were killed,” Mr Abubakar, who spoke to this reporter from the Federal Teaching Hospital in Katsina where he had led the wounded persons to, said.

He said the terrorists went from the outer part of the community to the inner part, unchallenged, going from house to house.

“We don’t know what was the motivation because it had been long that they last attacked us. But yesterday’s attack was terrible. Seven people got serious injuries and we have taken some to the orthopaedic and specialist hospital while others are here (Federal Teaching Hospital) receiving medical attention. They were selective of who to abduct but we still can’t say what the motivation is,” he said.

The traditional ruler said the remains of the dead had been buried with the help of vigilante members.

He said the arrival of vigilante members stopped the carnage, saying it could have been worse.

Terrorists demand N60 million ransom for 31 kidnapped residents

“The vigilante members really helped us because when they came, they also started shooting at the terrorists. This morning (Friday) I was told that a helicopter (an air force jet) had gone to the community,” he said.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abubakar – Sadik Aliyu, was not available for comment as his phone number was unreachable. He has not responded to an SMS sent to him.

Terrorists have renewed activities in areas around Rugu and Dumburun forests in both Zamfara and Katsina States. Jibia shares border with Niger Republic and Zamfara State.

In the last 14 days, a military camp and a mobile police checkpoint were attacked in Batsari amid several other attacks, while over 10 people have been killed with several others abducted in Zurmi, all areas that share boundaries with Jibia local government.

