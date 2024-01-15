The Jigawa State government has approved N900 million for members of the state House of Assembly to buy empowerment materials for their constituents in 2024.

Ado Yakubu, a member representing the Gwaram constituency, disclosed this at a training programme for female groups organised by the Youth and Civil Society Coalition For Development in collaboration with the Federal University, Dutse (FUD).

Mr Yakubu, who stood in for the speaker of the House, Haruna Aliyu, at the event, said each of the 30 members will get N30 million each for the benefit of their constituents across the 27 local government areas of the state.

Mr Yakubu said the amount was captured in the state’s 2024 budget as funds for the development and support of business cooperatives.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Umar Namadi, also on Monday flagged off another empowerment programme targeting 4,359 beneficiaries across the state in the first phase.

The head of the state economic empowerment agency, Habib Ubale, said the beneficiaries will receive N50,000 each.

“The Jigawa State Government and the World Bank target 4,359 beneficiaries with the sum of N50,000 each meant to stimulate the local economy for self-reliance.

“If the beneficiaries can judiciously utilise the amount, in a couple of months they will become bigger entrepreneurs and employers of labour.

“In the year 2024, we are targeting to empower over 150,000 people across the state. The beneficiaries were sourced from the state and World Bank’s Social register,” Mr Ubale said.

