Residents are fleeing Nahuta, a community in Batsari Local Government of Katsina State after terrorists attacked a military camp in the area on Sunday night.

A military source, who sought anonymity because they are not authorised to speak to the media, told PREMIUM TIMES over the phone that more than 100 terrorists attacked the camp around 11:00 p.m. during which they burnt down two vehicles belonging to the Nigerian Army. No soldier was killed, according to the source.

“It was a terrible experience for us,” the soldier said. “The terrorists left their motorcycles far away from the camp and walked. We have a sentry that is based on shift. Around 11:00 p.m., we heard gunshots from the western area of the camp which signalled that our colleagues were in danger.

“I was at the tail end of the camp. So, I positioned alongside other colleagues while on the western side, our colleagues continued firing. The terrorists outnumbered us because they split into three groups,” the soldier said.

The soldier said they retreated to avoid casualties on the military side after the terrorists moved into the camp. The soldier said the camp needs more weapons and ammunition for soldiers to carry out their duties.

Villagers flee

After the assault on the military camp, the terrorists moved into Nahuta but met the community deserted.

“We kept hearing gunshots from the camp so we decided to hide in the bush,” a resident of Nahuta who also sought anonymity said.

The terrorists then proceeded to loot shops and cart away food items and domestic animals from the community. The terrorists also killed several cattle.

However, there was no report of killing or abduction of people, prompting speculation that the terrorists carried out the raid to get food.

PREMIUM TIMES met several residents fleeing from the area to Batsari town or Wagini, two communities considered to be relatively safe.

Most of the fleeing residents refused to speak with PREMIUM TIMES but a woman, who was seen walking with her daughter with a bag on her head, Nana Nafisa, said she was going to Batsari town to seek refuge.

“The soldiers are doing their best to be honest with you,” she said. “We all know that they are protecting us, but yesterday was different. I will not sleep in this town today.”

Another resident, who identified herself simply as Maryama, said the terrorists surrounded the military camp and walked from there to the community.

“I was asleep when I heard my husband screaming that I should wake up. I ran into the children’s room where I hid,” she said. She said everyone in their house had deserted the community for Batsari town.

The spokespersons of the police, Abubakar – Sadik Aliyu, and of the 17 Brigade Nigeria Army in Katsina, Oliza Ethinlaiye, did not respond to SMS and calls from our reporter over the incident.

