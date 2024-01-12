While members of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) are jubilating the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement which favoured their candidate and Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are expressing discontent about the judgement.

Before Friday’s Supreme Court judgement, APC members were so hopeful of victory in the court that local chapters started distributing celebration dresses to its members.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the APC in the state distributed new party dresses to members in preparation for the swearing-in of the party’s candidate, Nasir Gawuna, who they expected would be favoured by the Supreme Court ruling.

However, contrary to the expectation of the APC members, the Supreme Court affirmed the election of Mr Yusuf. A panel of justices of the Supreme Court led by Inyang Okoro unanimously nullified the decisions of the two lower courts sacking Mr Yusuf. The panel upheld his victory at the March 2023 election.

Before the judgement, PREMIUM TIMES noticed some members of the APC in the Mariri area on the outskirts of the town, gathered in clusters, apparently trooping into the town from local council areas in preparation for the planned celebration.

After the court’s ruling, the disappointed supporters dispersed to their homes.

While the members of the APC expressed disappointment with the judgement, members of the NNPP jubilated, with some in Fagge local government driving motorcycles and vehicles recklessly.

They went around public spaces celebrating the judgement and mocking members of the APC in the area. The police had to disperse some who were moving towards Triumph Juma’at Mosque. The NNPP members had accused the Imam of the mosque of supporting the APC.

Reactions

An NNPP member, Tahir Muhammad, from Fagge Local Government Area, expressed satisfaction with the judgement.

“I am prayerful that the governor will do justice for the people of Kano State and may his reign benefit the people of Kano. And for the losers, we wish them well and let all embrace politics without bitterness. Kano belongs to all of us,” he said.

Another supporter of the NNPP, Abdullahi Hussaini, popularly known as Kausi, said the judgement represents the will of the people.

“Justice has finally been served and the will of the people has won. We have said it before, the Election Petition Tribunal and the Appeal Court erred in their judgements and the Supreme Court has proven our arguments.

READ ALSO:

“Now it is time for governance. Let the governor, Abba Yusuf, focus on people-oriented policies because politics is over and the period of antagonising anyone is also over,” Mr Hussaini said.

An APC member, Muhammadu Mado, who was one of those who prepared for the celebration, said he is disappointed with the Supreme Court’s judgement.

“As an APC member, I prepared for the celebration. I sewed my Aso-Ebi in the past week, however, the judgement was not in our favour,” he said.

“This judgement was never expected. But as a Muslim, I was hoping for the best and also expecting the contrary. In life, what Allah has ordained to happen must happen I will not challenge the will of God,” Mr Mado said.

Faisal Ibrahim, who earlier told PREMIUM TIMES before the Supreme Court judgement that he had sewed his clothes for the planned celebration, said his support for the APC candidate, Nasiru Gawuna, remains intact.

“My support for the APC candidate was based on principles and the judgement is just a temporary setback we will continue to fight until we win in the next election,” he said.

“Concerning the clothes I sewed for the planned celebration, I decided to keep them until the next election which I pray and hope that I will use in the future,” Mr Ibrahim said.

The judgement of the Supreme Court – Nigeria’s highest court – is expected to rest what is arguably the most keenly fought governorship election dispute arising from the 2023 election cycle.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

