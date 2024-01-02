Local government chairpersons in Jigawa, one of Nigeria’s poorest states, plan to spend N540 million to renovate their guest houses in the state capital, a PREMIUM TIMES analysis of their 2024 budget shows.

The 27 local government chairpersons in the state jointly proposed N3.4 billion to purchase security vehicles and renovate their guest houses.

Each of the local government chairpersons proposed N106 million for the purchase of two Toyota Hilux for security operations, amounting to N2.9 billion for all the LGAs. They also budgeted N20 million each for the renovation of the council guest houses in the state capital, Dutse, making the total N540 million.

These are part of the N109 billion budget for the 27 local governments as submitted to the state House of Assembly.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, Ibrahim Adamu, disclosed the details while presenting it to the Speaker, Haruna Aliyu.

The assembly passed the local councils’ budget of N109 billion alongside the state government’s N298 billion last Thursday.

Mr Aliyu explained that the local government’s budget is different from the N298.14 billion state budget presented to the assembly by Governor Umar Namadi.

Unlike the state government’s budget which needs the governor’s assent after passage by the assembly, the lawmaker said, the local government budget only needs the assent of the assembly to become a law.

“The committee found that the provision of N106,393,395.00 provided by each Local Government Council amounting to N2,872,621,665.00 was provided by LGAs for the purchase of 2no Toyota Hilux in each local government for security operations,” the appropriation committee chairman said in his report.

“The committee found that the provision of N20,000,000.00 per each Local Government Council amounting to N540,000,000.00 only for the renovation of local government Council Guest House at Dutse.”

PREMIUM TIMES obtained the report of the state assembly which contains the breakdown of the local government expenditures.

The breakdown of the budget shows that the state lawmakers also approved N1.35 billion (N50 million each) for the construction of 2 midwifery houses in each of the local government areas and approved N540 million as a contribution for the purchase of 9 Toyota Hilux for zonal inspectors across the state, amongst others.

The local government councils’ appropriation bill has over N41.3 billion as capital expenditure, over N24.6 billion as overhead cost, and N5.4 billion as a contingency fund.

Under the personnel cost, local government staff salary was pegged at N12.9 billion, and local education authority (teachers) at N21.4 billion. The salaries of workers at primary healthcare centres were put at N3.3 billion.

Like LGs, Like State Govt

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Jigawa assembly slashed budgetary allocation for education, in a state where thousands of children are out of school. The assembly also made huge provisions for the purchase of a new vehicle for the speaker, a new guest house in Abuja for the speaker and renovations of lawmakers’ guest house in neighbouring Kano State.

Jigawa is one of the Nigerian states that rely on federal allocations for survival with very little internal revenue. Since President Bola Tinubu removed the subsidy on petrol, the revenue accruing to states and local governments across Nigeria has increased exponentially, and the president has urged the states to ensure the increases are used to better the lives of citizens.

