The Jigawa State Government has announced a plan to secure a N2 billion loan to pay the gratuities of retired civil servants including those who retired from the local governments in the state.

This follows the failure of the 27 local governments in the state to remit at least N3.2 billion in statutory pension deductions and contributions for several years.

PREMIUM TIMES exclusively reported that the local councils did not remit appropriate pension dues in 2014, 2015, 2019, 2020, and 2021, as mandated by law. The non-remittal of the funds put the state contributory pension scheme in distress.

In the outgoing year, hundreds of workers in the public service in the state retired without being paid their gratuities. The new development has left retiring civil servants and their colleagues still in service murmuring about whether the contributory pension had collapsed.

On Thursday, the State Executive Council held a meeting presided over by the Governor, Umar Namadi. The council approved that the state secures a loan of N2 billion to settle the outstanding benefits of retirees, the state Head of Service, Muhammed Dagaceri, said in a statement.

Background

The state’s transitional committee report obtained by this newspaper lists the non-remitted funds by the 27 local government councils as the 17 per cent contributions from September 2014 to May 2015 which amount to N1.25 billion.

Similarly, in 2019, the unremitted funds stood at N254.6 million; N795 million in 2020, and N920.9 million in 2021; totaling over N3.2 billion. The non-remittance of the pension dues violates the state’s pension law.

Section 4 of the Jigawa (State and Local Government) Contributory Pension Scheme law mandates each pensionable worker to contribute eight per cent of their basic salary; while the state and local governments are to contribute 17 per cent of the basic salary of all of the affected staff on their payroll.

Retired workers would be entitled to enjoy their retirement benefits from the fund when they have contributed for at least five years. Those who contributed for less than five years would be refunded their eight per cent contributions plus the interest earned.

Most local governments in Jigawa, like their counterparts in many parts of Nigeria, rely on federal statutory allocations to survive. However, most states operate joint state/local government accounts that allow state governors to determine the amount sent to each local government. Many local governments thus become underfunded barely having enough to pay salaries.

PREMIUM TIMES could not establish if the local governments in Jigawa in those years got all of their statutory allocations that could have enabled them to make the due pension contributions.

