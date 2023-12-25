The Katsina State Government has officially issued a new order titled the Inter-State Road Tax Sticker (ISRTS) and Single Haulage Fee (SHF) Order ‘1’.

The governor’s new order was announced in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Dikko Radda, Ibrahim Kaula, and made available to journalists in Katsina.

According to him, the move, effective from 22 December, is an exercise of powers vested by Section 5 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

He revealed that “The order may be referred to as the ISRTS and SHF Order ‘1’.

“New rates of inters-state haulage fee have been established within the state, emphasising some adjustments:

“Vendor increased to N7,500 from N3,500, integrator increased to N4,000 from N1,000, and enforcement increased to N1,500 from N1,000.

“On SHF rates, Consultant is now implemented at N1,500 from N0.00, Vendor Loading/Offload was also adjusted, while Pick-Up Van introduced at N4,000 rate from N0.00 rate.”

According to Mr Radda, a new rate for Pick-Up Non-Heavy was introduced at N5,500 from N0.00 rate, heavy-duty 6/8 tyres were set at N8,000, from N0.00 rate, and luxury buses increased to N10,000 from N5,500 rate.

He also said charges for 12/14 tyres and equivalent vehicles were increased to N19,000 from N11,000, while 18 tyres and above at N25,000 from N16,000 old rate.

Mr Radda underscored the significance of the adjustments, aiming to sustain effective interstate haulage operations within Katsina State.

“These measures are aligned with the state’s commitment to fostering efficient transportation while ensuring a fair and sustainable economic environment,” according to the governor.

(NAN)

