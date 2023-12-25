Eight local traders returning from the Jibia weekly market were killed by terrorists around Kukar Babangida village in Katsina State on Sunday.

The traders were killed when terrorists opened fire on the vehicle they were travelling in. Two others were abducted while four passengers were severely wounded by the attackers.

Those wounded, Bilyaminu, Malam Jafaru, Lawal Dadi and Dan Husuma, are receiving treatment in a local hospital, a resident of the area who sought anonymity, told PREMIUM TIMES over the phone.

“They were returning from Jibia market to Yan Gayya (a village not far from the Katsina metropolis) when all of a sudden the terrorists opened fire on the vehicle. The driver was shot dead which forced the vehicle down the road. The terrorists only abducted those who were not wounded. They left without taking anything,” the source said.

Those killed were named Sani Na Gogara, Yusuf Karamin su, Sale Lami, Dan Hameme, Malam Shafi’i, Malam Dikke and Bashir Sani. They have been buried according to Islamic rites while those abducted are Alhaji Abdurrashid and Abdu Teacher.

Jibia, a local government in Katsina State that shares a border with Niger Republic, is one of the worst hit areas by terrorism in the state.

Communities like Yan Gayya, Kukar Babangida, Bugaje and others in the area were on several occasions attacked by the terrorists.

A security official in Katsina State, who also sought anonymity, told PREMIUM TIMES that the terrorists may have been fleeing a military offensive in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“Our people (soldiers) have been making life difficult for terrorists in these states. Expectedly, these terrorists are now fleeing the offensive and we’ve gathered some of them are running to as far as Niger Republic from Zurmi and Sokoto States,” the official said.

The police spokesperson in Katsina State, Abubakar Sadik, confirmed the attack on the traders and said the command has deployed measures to prevent a reoccurrence.

“Yes, it is true. The command has since deployed measures to prevent reoccurrence and has detailed its operational assets to track down and arrest the perpetrators.

“The CP (police commissioner) condoles with the family, friends and loved ones of those affected by the incident,” Mr Sadik said in a message to PREMIUM TIMES.

The North-west subregion, especially Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and a part of Niger State, has witnessed a high rate of attacks by terrorists, locally called bandits, for about a decade.

The terrorists kill and abduct residents from communities, schools, places of worship and highways and demand huge ransom before releasing the abductees.

