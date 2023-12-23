Abdulsalam Abdulkarim, aka A. A Zaura, was the Kano Central senatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 General Election. During an interview with journalists, held in his office in Abuja, the politician spoke on his business and political practices.

Q: Who is Abdulsalam Abdulkarim?

Abdulkarim: My name is Abdulsalam Abdulkarim, also known as Zaura, a business person and a politician. I know nothing more than business. I started business when I was in university and polytechnic. I have been in business for the past 25 years. Recently I joined politics and I combine the two at the moment.

Q. What pulled you into politics?

Abdulkarim: When I was in school, I was running a business and had no interest in joining politics. But being a philanthropist, when I associated with the masses I saw there was a need to join politics because I think that what I was doing as a philanthropist was not enough, so I decided to join politics so I can have enough time to touch lives and to do much more for the people. Politicians always say they joined politics because of the people but to test this statement, you need to check their antecedents; is this person really for the people or is he for himself? I have never tasted anything sweet from politics. I am doing it not because I want to gain from it, I am doing it to give my time, to give what I can give to my society, to give what I can to my country. As a business person, I have gone through a lot, venturing into different kinds of businesses, some are international, some are here. I started early, going from local to international businesses.

Q. Specifically sir, what type of businesses do you do?

Abdulkarim: I started with solid minerals, As far back as 2003/2004, we did mining. It was not gold mining, we were into tantalite and tourmaline mining. This is something we went for as far as Niger and Zamfara. By that time, there was no violence, no kidnapping, nothing. You could even travel there alone. At midnight, we would take products from there to Jos (Plateau State) for testing, and after testing, we shipped them to Germany or Belgium where they get tested and we get our money. When we shipped the product, at times we did not even have to follow up because there was a very good relationship between us in Nigeria and those people we were dealing with in Germany or Belgium.

Then we came back to commodities, where we send sesame seeds, corn and other things to Turkey and we import Ankara and pasta. It takes time to build a business and that is how we started. From there to petroleum products, general commodities and to financial businesses and others and now we are stabilised in so many ways and we are into politics as well.

Q. You talked about the mining activity with a lot of nostalgia but now, it has become twined with insecurity. What has really created this problem within the mining sector and what are the things the government needs to do to bring it back?

Abdulkarim: What brought insecurity in those areas has to do with politics. These are areas that are full of potential. Let me tell you, in those days, you can go in there and mine, even if you are alone, nobody will attack you. Nobody will come for you. But with time, people started discovering that there are hidden resources in Nigeria. Go to Niger, go to Zamfara. People have been mining there, you see Chinese there, a lot of people are going there. I had partners from Milan, Italy, we explored a lot of resources in Zamfara State. I could recall it was during the time of Sani Yerima (Governor of Zamfara, 1999 to 2007), we used to be in Zamfara and nobody would tell you anything.

As time went by, people started seeing that people were coming from outside, people were exploiting them, then this issue of security surfaced, simply to scare people away from there. The resources are no longer going to be important, nobody will be there. This is my own opinion. We can also call it economical, when people see that there is an economic activity going on in a place and they think they can go after those people and get money. It happens. But there is insecurity there, I do not think it is natural, it is political.

Q. How can we address that?

Abdulkarim: It is simple, the resources lying there belong to the government, it does not belong to individuals, and the government needs to derive revenue from those resources. If the government is to derive revenue from those resources, it is the full responsibility of the government to deploy security in order to protect the revenue, the people, and investment, in order to attract more investors into mining. These are simple logics.

Q. We have seen how the oil sector is organised, though they have their challenges but they are better organised compared to the solid mineral sector …

Abdulkarim: The problem we have in Nigeria is that we fail or we refuse to understand that we have a lot of resources, not only oil. We are solely dependent on oil, but there are lots of resources that will equally give us a large sum of income if we diversify into them. Simply because we are used to it or we depend on oil and because it has been our main source of income, we tend not to focus or to give our attention to those other resources. For instance, if you take gold, how much is a gramme of gold? Can you ever compare a gramme of gold to a barrel of oil? Gold is definitely higher in value, which means if we can shift our focus to mining—to mineral resources—the mineral deposits which we have in Zamfara and Niger states, where we have a large deposit of gold, it means we will create more income and revenue for the country.

But I have no idea why that is not happening, I have no idea why the government’s attention is not focused on those areas. But with the current administration, I see President Bola Tinubu is giving more attention to the area of mineral resources and mining, giving support to the Ministry of Solid Minerals. I think something positive or something big is coming to the area of mining and to the Ministry of Solid Minerals. If the government focuses on that, I can tell you that our income will be amazing.

Q: As a player in the oil sector, do you still believe in the removal of fuel subsidy or its existence?

Abdulkarim: As a player in the oil industry, I don’t believe in oil subsidy. The best that has happened to Nigeria is the removal of the oil subsidy and the President has said it, even before the inauguration of this government. He said the first thing that he would do is to remove the subsidy. And you know there are things that a common man on the street will not understand simply because this is where his brain tends to be washed, that the subsidy is for you. That subsidy is not for all of us, is not for all. The subsidy is for those at the top and they are those who enjoy it. The subsidy is not coming down to the masses. There are always formulas when something like this is removed. But as time goes on, I can assure the public that subsidy removal will be a blessing to Nigeria. The president knows what he is doing and he is not just doing it by himself. He has a team – he has an economic team, he has an advisory team.

Q: With fuel subsidy gone, do you think we are going to have a fuel scarcity-free December?

Abdulkarim: This is always our tradition in Nigeria. Once it is the festive period, the product will be hoarded. What is the difference between Christmas and other months? What happened to the product? Sometimes it comes from people because of panic buying. People will just go to the filling station to buy and reserve it as if something is coming differently.The product is still there, and the same quantity is going out.

Q: What do you have to say about the NNPP government in Kano State as an APC member?

Abdulkarim: I think there is nothing much to say about the government that is in the court. Even you cannot say where the government is. Is it the government of Abba Kabiru Yusuf or is it the government of APC? Until the court decides, then we can speak about the government. You see, the issue in Kano State is a court issue where the NNPP at the moment is in government and we in APC said we don’t believe it is a legitimate government. It is a government that belongs to us in APC and by the grace of God, we are collecting it. At the tribunal we took it, in the Appeal Court, it was affirmed that the government belongs to APC and we are waiting for the verdict of the Supreme Court and finally we will take back our government.

Q: If you now go through the court and collect the mandate, will there not be anger or protests among the people of Kano State?

Abdulkarim: Well, in every circumstance one issue leads to a grudge. Even in the main election, there was anger. Definitely, there are supporters of either side. When it was given to the NNPP, our supporters remained calm. So I expect that if it goes to us they (NNPP supporters) will remain calm. This is what the Constitution and the court say.

Q:Your party lost a lot of the senatorial and House of Representatives seats and the presidential election in Kano.

Abdulkarim: Well, this is a question that—if you tell me that we were going to lose a single seat of either the House of Representatives or Senate in Kano,

I would categorically tell you no. But of course, before the election, so many things happened. I said in an interview that as the party in power, there are certain things you cannot do to people when you are approaching elections. For example, it was at the same period that we were approaching the election, barely three weeks, that they defaced the Naira. The Central Bank changed the colour of Naira. And the Naira was not available. You have money in your account but you cannot get access to N1 or N100 to eat. Come to the place where I contested the election, for two years where I campaigned, no single person raised a voice that we didn’t want APC. Anywhere I passed, people adored me, adored APC. People cheered us, people came out to wave, and some even shed tears of joy.

And then you defaced money, put people in serious hardship and you expect them to vote for the same party? At that same time, people slept in petrol stations and at ATM points. And then the opposition will come out and tell them ‘this is APC. Do you still want to vote for APC? No’. You don’t expect to win an election when such calamity is coming after you. You don’t expect when you have already built something and someone from nowhere comes and destroys it overnight and imposes hardship on people, putting them in terrible situations. Even at that time, people were losing lives. I can categorically give you a list of people whom I knew who died due to hunger. Don’t forget that in Nigeria, people go out daily to buy what to eat. They don’t store foodstuff in the house. At that period, how do you expect them to survive and how do you expect such people to come out and vote for you? Tell me.

Those were the terrible things that happened to us APC in Kano. That arrangement was not aimed at Kano, it was aimed at Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to win the election. They changed the Naira because they said Asiwaju kept a lot of money and he would not have money and he would not even win the election. God’s willing today we have the centre. Asiwaju is the president. Where are they? Now, go back to the constituency where I come from, they don’t know what happened to them. They wake up and ask, “Where is Zaura?” If I am there, it is a different issue. It is a different ball game. Now, there’s nobody, the place is empty and I am still working, I am still doing it – reaching out to them. They don’t even know what they voted for. They are now regretting it. They have seen the reality. I can tell you another factor is because Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso was contesting for president and he is a Kano person.

A lot of people wanted to see Kwankwaso become the president without minding whoever was on the other side. And with the anger over the money they defaced and the anger over lack of petroleum, anger over hunger, a lot of things. And I know now they have realised, they have seen it. It is something you do overnight in the morning you open your eyes and say what did I do? So this is what happened. This is the situation in Kano.

Q: NNPP, PDP and other parties have formed a coalition, what is the future of APC in Kano?

Abdulkarim: If you go out tomorrow for an election in Kano, APC will emerge as the winner. No party will beat APC. Now the people realised because something happened. Some don’t know what they did until after the declaration.

Q: What is driving this supposed change of mind?

Abdulkareem: There are a lot of things, even you have seen it in the media. The government came into power barely a week, it destroyed properties worth billions of Naira. You know a government needs focus and the focus is towards what? Development or destruction? Is it for the comfort of the people or taking them back? What happened? Look at the eight years of the APC government in Kano, what have they done and what happened in less than 200 days of this government? That is enough for the people to judge.

Q: There was this issue of a $1.3 million corruption case against you by the EFCC?

Abdulkarim: After the election, is there any issue again? That is enough for you to know that it is a political issue. On the $1.3 million, the money belonged to who? Have you seen anyone complaining about his missing money? There was nobody, it was a political case that came up during elections. If there is an issue of $1.3 million, there should be a complainant standing for his money, $1.3 million, not an agency representing somebody that no one has seen. Can you represent a ghost? Can you represent someone that does not exist? If someone writes a fictitious petition on your behalf, you should come out to justify your money. The court struck out the case because it lacked merit. There was no merit.

It’s a case that was determined in court and it was ruled in our favour. It was enough to see that the reality of the case was not there. If you believe in the Nigerian judiciary and the court, then it’s not a case. But if you believe in political propagandists, then you may call it a case.

Q: For a man who says he has tasted more of the bitter side of politics than the sweet, what future do you look forward to?

Abdulkarim: There is a saying that when you strike hard, you get it hard and get stronger. When you strike soft and it hits you hard, you collapse. I am someone that the system prepared to be stronger. I am someone who finds it hard but I am stronger daily. In 2019, I contested for the governorship under another party but I was dealt with by the bigger parties. In 2023, I came on stronger but then what happened? I am getting stronger by the day. The more I find it hard, the harder I am. I am still there, resilient, focused and ready to face bigger challenges. In APC, we are aiming to build a more dominating party. By the Grace of God, no going back.

Q: Your foundation, is it a political foundation?

Abdulkarim: The foundation has nothing to do with politics. The foundation has been there before my association with politics. It has never received any form of donation from any individual or group anywhere in the world or in Nigeria. Whatever the foundation is doing is 100 per cent coming out from me. I can tell you now that as I am talking to you, the foundation is working even after the election. The day we lost the election, the next day we started working. This foundation is for the people. The day the foundation stops working is the day I stop breathing. Today, if you tune into any radio station in Kano, you will hear them giving out food in Kano. You will hear people calling to answer questions and win a bag of rice. People call and win cartons of spaghetti. This is a foundation that is going around the 44 local government areas in Kano, fixing boreholes and building new ones.

If you make a call to any of the radio stations, you will find the money we keep for people who call for medical assistance. Call Freedom FM, Express Radio, or any of the radio stations in Kano, and ask if we deposited money for medical care. I am not saying tomorrow, so that I won’t go and deposit it. Call them now. They would tell you yes. This is a foundation that has reserved one thousand bicycles for students in secondary and primary schools purposely for spelling competitions. Answer a question and win a bicycle. We do all these to make sure that it’s something that would get to the people. We have a system that makes sure things get to the people. In the next few months, we will go back to eye care.

Last year, we gave free eye care to over 30,000 people. This is why I said it is not political, it is for the people. There is a police station there, which we built. We also have ambulances and firefighting trucks. There are also scholarships—home and abroad. If we give you the list of people we sponsored outside the country, you won’t believe it. Building of schools. In fact, I cannot list the schools. Yesterday, we partnered with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to give them N200 million for the purpose of building houses for those who do not have houses. How many houses have we donated to the people? I cannot tell you. All I know is that when I see a vulnerable person, you don’t need to tell me this person needs help. When I look at you, I know what is this person’s problem.

