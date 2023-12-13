The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the early Wednesday fire that gutted 17 offices in the Gwale Local Government Area secretariat.

The Public Relations Officer of the service, Saminu Abdullahi, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano, the state capital.

Mr Abdullahi said that the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“We received a distress call at about 03:43 a.m. from Abdullahi Hassan that there was a fire outbreak at Gwale Secretariat.

“Upon receiving the information, we quickly sent a fire vehicle to the scene at about 03:46 a.m. to bring the fire under control,’’ he said.

Mr Abdullahi said that the ground floor of about 300 x 200ft used as offices and others, totalling 17, was completely razed down.

He also said that a 406 Peugeot, one Hiace bus and a station wagon ambulance were slightly burnt.

He said that the cause of the fire was being investigated by the service.

(NAN)

