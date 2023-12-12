Soldiers attached to 1 Division Nigerian Army deployed at Birnin Yero in Igabi Local Government of Kaduna have rescued nine kidnapped victims while confirming the killing of two others in an attack.

The Acting Spokesperson of 1 division, Musa Yahaya, a lieutenant colonel, said the soldiers who were on routine patrol in the general area of Kanzaure were tipped off about the kidnap incident of 11 civilians at Anguwan Maharba and Dandami villages.

Mr Yahaya said the troops in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force swiftly mobilised and laid ambush on the bandits’ crossing point on Friday 8 December where they successfully rescued some of the victims.

“Troops made contact with the bandits and the overwhelming firepower of the troops made the bandits withdraw in disarray with gunshot wounds.

“The troops rescued 9 kidnapped victims namely Inusa Bala 45, Halima Gambo 36, Halima Saidu 35, Ladi Musa 35, Aisha Basiru 30, Inusa Saidu 22, and Faiza Inusa 10.

“Others are Dahara Saidu 10, and Shahid Inusa 1 year and 5 months, while 2 of the kidnapped victims, Safiya Saidu 19, and Saadatu Saidu 18 years respectively were killed by the bandits before the troops’ arrival,” Mr Yahaya said in the statement.

During the operation, troops recovered one AK 47 rifle, one AK 47 rifle magazine, and one locally made weapon from the bandits, the army officer added.

He said the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division and Force Commander Operation WHIRL PUNCH, Valentine Okoro, a major general, has commended the troops for their resilience and charged them not to relent in ensuring peace and safety of citizens in the division’s area of responsibility.

The GOC urged the citizens of Kaduna State to continue availing troops and other security agencies with credible intelligence, the spokesperson said.

The council area where the latest kidnap incident took place is part of the larger Igabi council area where a military drone killed at least 85 people last week Sunday in the Tudun Biri community.

Kaduna is one of Nigeria’s North-west states being terrorised by armed persons locally called bandits. Attacks by armed persons are frequent in the state, with several people killed and others abducted for ransom.

