Residents of Tudun Wada Local Government of Kano State allegedly foiled an attempt by officials of the state Ministry of Water Resource to loot water facility equipment from their area.

Three officials of the state’s Ministry of Water Resources were arrested for writing a memo notifying the local government chairman, and the divisional police officer, in charge of Tudun Wada, informing them of the state government’s plan to replace the water equipment in the area.

However, the official were accused of attempting to steal the equipment.

In an official correspondence dated 4, December and exclusively obtained by this newspaper, Baba Yahaya, an assistant secretary 1, notified the local government authorities about the plan of the state government to boost water supply and irrigation, thus, necessitating the need to replace the existing equipment in the area.

“In line with the present administration’s effort to address the issue of water supply across the 44 LGAs in the state. I am directed to bring your notice that the ministry will currently embark on the replacement of water tanks with pipelines along the above-mentioned route, please,” Mr Yahaya signed on behalf of the commission in the memo.

On Saturday, some locals became suspicious when some scrap metal dealers, instead of government officials, arrived at the water facility plant, and dismantled the equipment including a generator set used for irrigation farming in the area.

The locals alerted the police and local government chairman who subsequently contacted the Commissioner for Water Resources, Ali Makoda, for clarification.

The commissioner allegedly denied consent for the exercise and ordered the arrest of the ‘officials’.

Mr Makoda confirmed the arrest to PREMIUM TIMES Monday evening.

He said nine persons including the three officials from the ministry are being interrogated by the police for their involvement in the act.

According to Mr Makoda, the officials who are being investigated are Nuhu Mansur from the Irrigation Department of the Water Ministry; Abubakar Gambo, the director of administration and general duties and Mr Yahaya, who is the assistant secretary 1 of the ministry.

On Monday, the Ministry of Water Resources denied the memo had the commissioner’s consent.

“For the letter presented to you No MWR/ADM/s/52/Tll dated 4/12/2023 on the above-mentioned subject. I write to inform you that the letter was written without the consent of the Honourable Commissioner, please.

“In view, of the above, disregard the letter notice accordingly.”

The police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Kiyawa, could not be immediately reached on his several phone numbers to comment on the development.

