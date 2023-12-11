The Northern Caucus of the House of Representatives has announced a donation of N45 million to the survivors of the recent military drone attack in Tudun Biri community, Kaduna State.

The Chairman of the caucus, Alhassan Doguwa (APC, Kano), announced the donation on Monday in a press statement in Abuja.

Mr Doguwa, who condemned the attack, said the caucus is also planning to visit the community to commiserate with the people.

“The Caucus has announced a monetary donation of Mr Speaker and that of the Northern Regional Caucus of the Federal House of Representative amounting to the sum of N45 million cash.

“Against the backdrop of such unshakable recurrent mishaps, the caucus has resolved to pay a condolence visit to commiserate with the government, the leaders of Tudun Biri community, Monday 11 December 2023 to commiserate with survivors of the unfortunate incident,” the statement said.

Mr Doguwa also said the caucus would provide various developmental projects ranging from the provision of healthcare facilities, blocks of classrooms, water boreholes and a community town hall worth N350 million to support the federal government efforts in rebuilding the community.

Some days ago, 58 northern senators under the aegis of Northern Senators Forum (NSF) donated N58 million to the families of the victims while the Senate also announced N109 million donation to the community.

Tudun Biri bomb blast…

On Sunday last week, a military drone ‘mistakenly’ attacked civilians at Tundun Biri, a community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State leading to the death of scores of residents.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), about 85 people were buried on the following day (Monday) and 65 persons were injured in the attack.

Consequently, the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, paid a condolence visit to the community on Tuesday.

President Bola Tinubu has ordered a probe of the incident.

FG must pay compensation to victims

Mr Doguwa insisted that the federal government must pay compensation to the families of the victims of the drone attack.

He said the House would ensure that the compensation is included in the 2024 budget.

“The caucus has pledged to follow up with the federal government to ensure appropriate compensations for the victims and the community as promised by the federal government.

“The caucus is poised to provide the legal framework for the compensation, and also ensure that families of those that were killed are adequately captured in the compensation scheme,” he said.

