Three residents were killed while several others were abducted when terrorists attacked Gidan Shaho and Nasarawar Zurmi in Zurmi Local Government of Zamfara State on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The Friday attack on Gidan Shaho, a community five kilometres away from the local government headquarters, Zurmi, began around 10:00 p.m. and lasted for about two hours.

One person was shot dead while other injured residents were taken to Zurmi General Hospital for treatment, a youth leader, who asked not to be named for security reasons, told PREMIUM TIMES on the phone.

“The attack was well planned because they (terrorists) were deliberate in selecting houses they attacked. In most of the houses they entered, they set food silos ablaze. So we believed they had information on who and who had foodstuff,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that several people, including women and children, were also abducted during the attack.

“Immediately they (terrorists) left, several residents began moving to the town (Zurmi),” the youth leader, said, adding that several villages in the local government are becoming deserted due to the activities of terrorists.

He said another group of terrorists struck Nasarawara Zurmi on Saturday a little after 10:00 p.m. and killed two people.

“When they entered the village, they began shooting. Two men were shot during the shooting while four people were abducted. Though they didn’t burn down anything in the community, they took valuable items alongside the four residents. I understand that the situation, especially in the eastern and northern Zurmi is deteriorating because terrorists have increased the number of attacks there,” the youth leader added.

The police spokesperson in the state, Yazid Abubakar, did not respond to calls and SMS sent to him on the attacks.

The security situation in the North-west and some parts of the North-central has been deteriorating despite efforts by security agents, state governments and vigilante groups to address the challenges.

Terrorists, who are locally called bandits, have killed, abducted and displaced hundreds of thousands of people by attacking rural and urban communities, schools, religious places and others in the last 10 years.

