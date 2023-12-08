At least three artisanal miners have died while 11 were injured when a mining pit collapsed in Dan Kamfani, Anka Local Government of Zamfara State on Thursday.

A miner, who works around Dan Kamfani, and sought anonymity for security reasons, told PREMIUM TIMES via the phone that the accident occurred around 04:00 p.m.

”The corpses have been taken to Yar Sabaya, where the dead miners came from,’ the miner, who said he had left the area when the mining pit caved in, said. ”It was tragic because though things like this happen, it has been a long time since we witnessed a tragic instance like this.”

He said the 11 miners who were ‘seriously’ injured were taken to the General Hospital in Anka by their colleagues.

Zamfara is rich in solid minerals in the country and mining of such resources has been going on for decades without regulation.

Available solid mineral resources in Zamfara include gold, iron ore, limestone, granite, chromate, and kaolin among others.

These resources have attracted artisanal miners despite the ban on mining by the federal and state governments.

The areas with the most gold concentration in the state are Anka, Maru, Bungudu, Maradun and Bukkuyum.

Most of the artisanal miners operating in the area and other areas in Zamfara State are operating without licences and permissions to explore minerals.

Terrorists have also taken advantage of the absence of authorities in the areas to explore mineral resources using local miners, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

“The miners (the deceased and injured) were working for Halilu Sububu in one of the mining sites. Most of the pits have been taken over by bandits but work closely with us (miners),” the source said.

Halilu Sububu, a notorious banditry kingpin, is believed to be in control of several communities with an abundance of solid minerals especially in the Anka, Maru, Maradun and Bukkuyum areas.

In 2010, unsafe mining by artisanal miners led to lead poisoning in the state which claimed the lives of more than 400 children.

Most of the communities affected were from Anka Local Government.

The police spokesperson in the state, Yazid Abubakar, didn’t respond to calls and SMS on the incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

