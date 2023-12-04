At least 31 people were feared dead in an airstrike carried out by a military aircraft at Tudun Biri village in the Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.

The victims of the strike are mostly children and women celebrating the Maulud (birthday of Prophet Muhammad) in the areas, residents told PREMIUM TIMES.

One of the residents, Garba Haruna, told PREMIUM TIMES that over 29 bodies were recovered from the attack which occurred late Sunday and left many other victims missing as of Monday morning.

The Nigerian Air Force which is one of the security outfits carrying out raids in the area has denied the attack.

But the overseeing commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, confirmed that the attack was “inadvertently” carried out by Nigerian soldiers.

Below is the full statement from the state government

The Kaduna State Government has received briefings on Sunday night’s attack which left several citizens dead and others injured.

In a meeting presided over by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, which had in attendance heads of security agencies and religious groups and traditional leaders, the Nigerian Army explained the circumstances which led to the unfortunate and unintended attack.

The General Officer Commanding One Division Nigerian Army, Major VU Okoro explained that the Nigerian Army was on a routine mission against terrorists but inadvertently affected members of the community.

The Deputy Governor at the end of the closed-door door meeting conveyed the condolences of the Government and People of Kaduna State to the families that lost their loved ones and prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls.

As of the time of this update, search-and-rescue efforts are still ongoing, as dozens of injured victims have been evacuated to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital by the Government.

Heads of security agencies who attended the meeting included the Commissioner of Police, MY Garba, and the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) Abdul Eneche. The Chairman of the Kaduna State Chapter of Jam’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) Professor Shafi’u Abdullahi, led other religious leaders. Also present at the meeting was the District of Rigasa, Alhaji Aminu Idris in whose domain the incident occurred.

Signed

Samuel Aruwan

Overseeing Commissioner,

Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State.

