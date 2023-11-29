The police command in Kano State has detained one of its personnel for allegedly killing a resident, Salisu Player, which resulted in a protest at Kurnar Asabe in Fagge Local Government Area of the Kano metropolis.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how some residents of Kurnar Asabe in Kano metropolis protested the killing.

Witnesses told our reporter that the police arrived to quell a fight between two rival street groups (Yan Daba).

When the police arrived, they started shooting to disperse the crowd and one Salisu Player was shot and killed, residents said.

A source said the melee snowballed following the death of Mr Player.

The source added that the initial fight was caused by a disagreement over a young woman.

“The clash was due to a disagreement over a girl who has suitors from both rival groups. The fighting started on Monday and continued till late Tuesday,” the source said asking not to be named for security reasons.

The police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Kiyawa, said the commissioner of police, Muhammed Gumel, has constituted a Board of Inquiry, and directed the Dala Area Commander, to lead the preliminary investigation into the killing.

He said the commissioner is assuring the public that justice will be served in the matter.

“The Police Command is following up on the unfortunate development that occurred in Kurna Quarters, Fagge LGA Kano State on 28th November, 2023 where groups of rival restive youths engaged in fighting and a Police Inspector who did not receive any command from the existing chain of Command fired a shot and unfortunately wounded two persons with one other person died while receiving treatment at the Hospital.

“It is in the forgoing development that the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, FIPMA, psc directed the Area Commander Dala, ACP Nuhu Mohammed Digi to fish out the erring Police Inspector to constitute a board of inquiry into the cause of the incident of which the outcome will be communicated to the public few Few hours later, the Police Inspector has since been arrested and is now in Police custody.

“This action of the Police Inspector is quite regrettable. This is because, since the assumption of office of the CP, the Police have never entered into confrontation with the members of the public talk less of firing gunshots. It is a known fact that the Police Command is fully committed to the respect of rights and freedom of all people.

“Therefore, the Command is calling on members of the public to be rest assured that justice will be served in handling the situation which is quite strange when compared with the cordial relationship existing between the Police and the Public.

“The Commissioner of Police while commiserating with the family of the deceased and praying for the departed soul, urged members of the public to maintain calmness as the Command is taking the incident with utmost seriousness and is committed to upholding the principle of justice and transparency.

“Please let us all recognize that this is a trying period for the Police Command alongside all the peace-loving people of the State as “hijackers” are all over the place to turn the protest political and instigate the escalation of violence which will not be in the interest of the state,” the police said in the statement.

