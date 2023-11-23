The Jigawa State government has budgeted $65,000 for the transfer of 10 students under its sponsorship from the International University of Africa, Khartoum, Sudan, to the Integral University, India, due to the conflict in Sudan.

This is contained in a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Youths, Sports and Culture, Sagir Musa, in Dutse, the state capital on Thursday.

Mr Musa said the money would cover tuition fees, accommodation, application fees and foreign support services for the students.

He said the approval was made at the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting on Wednesday.

“The Council has approved a memo presented by Ministry of Higher Education for the payment of tuition fees, accommodation, application fees and foreign students support services in respect of 10 Jigawa transferred students from Sudan’s International University of Africa, Khartoum to Integral University, India at the cost $65,650.

“Similarly, the council has approved the sum of N53,562, 295.80 only for the payment of 12 months living allowances, visa, air tickets and other logistics for travel arrangements for the students,” Mr Musa said.

He added that the council also received progress reports from various committees constituted by Governor Umar Namadi, including the state COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (J-CARES), and Drug Revolving Fund (DRF).

Other committees which also submitted their reports were the Higher Education Committees of Inquiries into the Activities of College of Education and Islamic Studies Ringim, College of Education Gumel and Jigawa Polytechnic, Dutse.

The commissioner added that after the presentations, the council deliberated and unanimously agreed to set up a committee to come up with white papers on each of the reports.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

