Three people were killed Tuesday night when terrorists attacked Kaura Namoda town in Zamfara State.

Those killed were Garzali Kaura, Na’ima and Halifa Dan Tsoho, a secondary school pupil.

The police authorities didn’t release a statement on the attack, but Mustapha Jafaru, the senior special assistant on public affairs to the governor, confirmed the attack.

A resident of Kaura, Abdulmalik Mohammed, said the attackers drove into the town around 9:00 p.m. and went to the Kofar Zurmi.

“It’s surprising because the attackers came some minutes after 9:00 p.m. Once they were in the area, they began shooting indiscriminately and people started fleeing. The woman who was killed was running into her house from an Islamiyya school in the area when they shot her. Then they shot another boy, who was also running home,” the source said.

Another person, Garzali Kaura, who the source said he knew very well, was also found dead with bullets in his body in the morning (Wednesday).

He said the attack would have been worse if not for the prompt response of security agents and members of vigilante groups in the area.

“It’s even surprising how these guys (terrorists) would beat the multiple security agents around the areas and launch this attack. I don’t know why we need to call soldiers before they come whenever we’re being attacked, but they tried their best to chase the terrorists away, just that they need to do more,” he said.

Calls and SMS sent to the police spokesperson in the state, Yazid Abubakar, were not responded to at the time of filing this report.

Kaura Namoda, located in the northern part of Zamfara State, has come under attack in recent months. The area, one of the semi-urban areas in the state, shares boundaries with Zurmi, Birnin Magaji and Shinkafi, all areas suffering from incessant terrorist activities.

Zamfara and other North -western states have been witnessing a series of terrorist activities for over a decade. The terrorists attack and kill people in their communities, markets, religious places, schools and highways.

