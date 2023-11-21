One out of the five abducted female students of the Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA) in Katsina State has regained freedom after about 50 days in captivity.

After she was released by her abductor, she was taken to Kuncin Kalgo, a community in Tsafe Local Government of Zamfara State from where she was later brought to Katsina on Sunday where she is receiving treatment at a hospital.

The spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, Aliyu Abubakar-Sadiq confirmed her release to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina.

The students were abducted on 3 October 2023, when the gunmen invaded their apartments located behind Mariamoh Ajiri Memorial School, Dutsinma, around 2 a.m.

Days after the arrest, the police claimed they arrested a suspected informant to the terrorists. The police have not released further details.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

