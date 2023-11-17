Garba Datti, the National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), North-west, says the victory of his party at the Court of Appeal on the Kano State governorship election is a “divine providence” that will end the vindictive and malicious destruction of the legacies former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

A three-member panel of the Court of Appeal led by Moore Adumein, in a unanimous judgement on Friday, declared Nasiru Gawuna, of the APC winner of the 18 March governorship election in the state.

The court sacked the incumbent governor, Abba Yusuf over his membership of the party, among other issues.

Mr Yusuf has the right to appeal the judgement at the Supreme Court.

In a statement,on Friday, Mr Datti described the verdict of the Appeal Court as a triumph of the wishes of the people of the State.

He said the verdict is a reflection of the will of the people and the acceptability of the APC in the North-west region.

“I hail the decision of the appellate court, which has manifested Allah’s divine providence for Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna to be confirmed as the duly elected governor of Kano State.

“By upholding the verdict of the tribunal and setting aside the issues brought by the appellant, the ruling marks the culmination of a long and arduous legal battle that had gripped the state for months.

“It must be emphasised that this judgement is a triumph for the wish of the good people of Kano State which validates their mandate to Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna and his deputy, Alhaji Murtala Sule Garo, and a relief from the vindictive and malicious destruction of the Ganduje legacies by the ousted NNPP government.

“Finally, I applaud the judiciary for their unwavering commitment to always remain on the side of justice,” the statement reads.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Mr Yusuf as the winner of the 18 March election with 1,019,602 votes against Mr Gawuna’s 890,705 votes.

Criticisms

The government of Mr Yusuf has been facing criticism over the demolition of structures erected by the administration of Mr Ganduje.

Some of the properties demolished include a three-storey building with 90 shops on a race course at the Nasarawa GRA.

He also demolished the Daula Hotel, a three-star facility, reconstructed by the Ganduje administration under a Public-Private Partnership arrangement.

The government also demolished another structure at Hajj Camp, sold to private individuals by the immediate past administration of the state, and shops erected at parts of the Kofar Mata, Eid prayer ground.

The governor also demolished a roundabout in the state.

