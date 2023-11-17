The Court of Appeal in Abuja will deliver its judgement, today (Friday), on the disputed Kano State governorship election.

Abba Yusuf, the incumbent governor, who had won the governorship election on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), is locked in a fierce legal battle with Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC), over the outcome of the poll.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Mr Yusuf as the winner of the 18 March election with 1,019,602 votes against Mr Gawuna’s 890,705 votes.

Mr Yusuf had ridden on the popularity of a former governor of the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and his political machinery, the Kwankwasiya Movement, to defeat Mr Gawuna of the then ruling APC in the state

But Mr Gawuna challenged the election outcome at the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

In a unanimous verdict on 20 September, a three-member panel of the tribunal set aside Mr Yusuf’s victory after declaring 165,663 of his votes invalid.

Therefore, the lower tribunal declared Mr Gawuna, who turned out to have the highest number of votes after the deduction from Mr Yusuf’s score, as the lawfully elected candidate.

However, the governor appealed against the tribunal’s decision at the Court of Appeal, which is set to deliver its decision today.

The Court of Appeal’s decision will not be the final, as whoever is aggrieved with the outcome can still appeal to the Supreme Court.

Owing to the tension the case has generated in the densely populated Kano, the authorities of the appellate court moved its panel to Abuja for the hearing and determination of Mr Yusuf’s appeal.

As the Court of Appeal delivers its decision on the appeal today, tension is already brewing around the headquarters of the appellate court in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES is on the ground to monitor the proceedings from the courtroom and will provide live updates below as the judgement is being delivered.

LIVE

10:31 a.m: A three-member panel of the Court of Appeal in Abuja led by Moore Adumein files into the courtroom to deliver the judgement.

10:34 a.m: Justice Adumein roars at party supporters desperately trying to gain entry into the packed courtroom.

10:34 a.m: Registrar calls case.

10:36 a.m: A lawyer, Ibrahim Waru, announces appearance for the NNPP.

10:38 a.m: Mohammed Sanusi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) announces appearance for the APC.

10: 48 a.m: Registrar calls a sister appeal filed by the APC against INEC and Governor Yusuf.

10: 50 a.m: Abdul Mohammed (SAN) announces legal representation for the APC.

10: 52: a.m: Ibrahim Waru announces appearance for the NNPP.

10:55 a.m: Registrar calls INEC’s cross-appeal against APC.

10:57 a.m: M.K Umar announces appearance for INEC.

10:58 am: Justice Adumein begins reading the lead judgement.

11.00 a.m: Justice Adumein recalls when the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal delivered its judgement on 20 September.

11: 01 a.m: Justice Adumein recalls how a Senior lawyer, Wole Olanipekun, distilled nine issues for determination on behalf of Governor Yusuf before the appellate court.

11: 05 a.m: the Justice says Akin Olujinmi (SAN) formulated nine issues for determination before the Court of Appeal on behalf of Nasiru Gawuna, the governorship candidate of the APC in Kano State.

11:07 a.m: Justice Adumein reads his opinion on the dispute.

11: 09 a.m Justice Adumein examines the dmissibility of some INEC documents

11:11 a.m: The Justice speaks on the objection to the admissibility of INEC Results sheets.

The tribunal acted in the overall interest of justice. INEC released electoral documents to the Mr Gawuna in piecemeal in order to defeat the ends of justice 11: 18 a.m: The judge says the appellant’s complaint that Mr Gawuna was not properly joined as a party in the petition at the tribunal lacks merit. He says both a candidate and political party can jointly file a petition. 11: 20 a.m: the judge says the APC was right to have filed the petition on behalf of Mr Gawuna. 11:22a.m: The court says Mr Gawuna wad an unnamed party in the appeal; the APC filed the petition on his behalf. 1:23 a.m: It is of profound importance that parties are bound by their pleadings

In this case, the tribunal acted on the evidence presented by the APC, the judge says.

11:26 a.m: The judge evaluates the tribunal’s reasoning, including

165,000 invalid votes credited to Mr Yusuf.

11: 28 a.m: The appellant’s grounds regarding the virtual delivery of the tribunal are of infinitesimal importance.

11: 29 a.m: In this case, the exhibits complained of by Mr Yusuf go to no issue.

The tribunal rightly expunged some of the appellants evidence from its records as the appellant failed to properly file the said exhibits.

The tribunal duly evaluated the evidence before it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

