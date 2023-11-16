The Court of Appeal in Abuja has sacked Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara and declared the March governorship election in the state as inconclusive.

The court, on Thursday, also ordered a rerun in three local government areas: Maradun, Birnin-Magaji and Bukkuyum, Channels Television reports.

Zamfara is currently governed by Mr Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party who defeated the then-incumbent governor, Bello Matawalle, of the All Progressives Congress.

The election tribunal in Zamfara had earlier ruled in favour of Mr Lawal but its ruling has now been overturned by the appeal court.

Mr Lawal is expected to remain in office until the matter is finally decided by the Supreme Court.

Details later…

