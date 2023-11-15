Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, Tuesday, presented a budget proposal of over N298.14 billion for the 2024 appropriation bill of the state before the state’s House of Assembly.

Mr Namadi said the budget tagged, “Budget for a Greater Jigawa,” will transform the state tremendously and provide for the creation state an anti-corruption agency and a board for Tsangaya (Almajiri schools).

The budget proposal is 23 per cent higher than the total appropriations presented in the 2023 fiscal year in the state.

He explained that N10.72 billion has been earmarked as a stabilisation and contingency fund. This is the equivalent of about 4 per cent of the real recurrent revenue estimates.

The sum of over N111 billion, representing about 37 per cent of the total budget is earmarked for recurrent expenditure while the balance of about N175.44 billion, representing 59 per cent is allocated to capital investments.

He stated that the N131.8 billion is more than two-fifths of the total budget underscoring the priority attached to human capital development.

He assured the members and citizens of the state of his commitment to implement the budget with utmost fiscal discipline, transparency, and accountability.

Meanwhile, the 2024 appropriation also made provisions for the creation of agencies, which he said would be done before the end of the first quarter of 2024.

The new agency includes the State ICT and Digital Economy Agency, the State’s Hisbah Board, the State’s Tsangaya Board (Almajiri schools) State Resident Identity Management Agency, and the State Anti-Corruption.

