The Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) said the institution is on the brinks of a financial collapse following years of being inadequately funded by the Kano State government.

The union’s complaint of poor funding came just as the state government spent billions of naira on scholarships to indigenes of the state to study in universities abroad.

In a statement on Saturday, signed by its chairman, Surajo Sulaiman, and its secretary, Mansur Sa’id, the union said the poor funding of the university was suffocating academics. It called on the state government to salvage the university from decay.

The ASUU’s statement was released barely two weeks after the state’s governor, Abba Yusuf, announced that the state government spent a whopping N4.6 billion on foreign scholarships to 1,001 postgraduate students from the state.

Mr Yusuf alongside his political godfather, Rabi’u Kwankwaso, in a ceremony in October to host the first batch of 150 students to universities in India, said the the beneficiaries should justify the money spent on sending them abroad.

“Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf urged them to protect the interest of Kano State Government and that of their parents by concentrating on the studies to justify the huge financial commitments made for the scheme.

“The Governor said the initiator of the programme, Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso has sowed a seed of monumental human capital development where skilled manpower is produced for the nation and beyond,” the governor’s media aide, Sanusi Bature, said in a statement last month.

‘Suffocation of University’

ASUU said it has exercised patience enough with the state government after the government repeatedly refused its requests for a dialogue about the shortages in the university.

The union said their demands focused on three central issues that directly impact the university’s progress – improving their condition of service, adequate funding, and protection of the university’s autonomy and academic freedom.

