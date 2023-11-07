The Kano State Hisbah Board has dismissed one of its commandant’s for compromising and sabotaging the fight against immorality and social vices in the state.

The Commandant-General of Hisbah, the government-controlled morality police, Aminu Daurawa, confirmed this to journalists on Tuesday in Kano, the state capital.

Mr Daurawa said five other officers were also under investigation.

He explained that the dismissed officer usually connived with “bad elements to perpetrate unholy acts in the state”.

Mr Daurawa said upon assumption of office, he hit the ground running by ridding the board of bad eggs as the board was no longer the same as it used to be.

“We have dismissed a Deputy Superintendent of Hisbah (DSH) and declared him wanted. Wherever he is found he should be arrested and prosecuted,” said the commandant-general.

“He usually connived with the hotel operators so that their hotels would not be raided by Hisbah in the course of its operations.

“So, when we carried out the raid operation, the hoteliers where such atrocities were carried out became jittery that Hisbah had changed.

“They paid him money not to carry out operations on their hotel. There was one among the hotel operators who asked us what we wanted them to do for us to support us.

“And we told him the government saddled us with the responsibility and so it is responsible for our operations.”

He added: “We don’t just carry out raid, but we ensure that people in the community file their complaints and are signed by at least five persons.

“We also carry out surveillance by sending officers to conduct surveillance to ascertain the truth of the information available, then we notify the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the area to get a back-up and liaise with the court,” Mr Daurawa said.

Hisbah responds to hair-shaving allegation

Meanwhile, the board has dismissed speculation by a Facebook user alleging that its personnel shaved the hair of a non-indigene with bottle after it raided a brothel in the state.

Mr Daurawa described the allegation as handiwork of mischief-makers, saying Hisbah had identified the culprit that posted the video and that the suspect will be invited to prove his claim.

“The video is totally lie; such incident never happened. We try to follow due process in carrying out our operations.

“Our personnel never cut the hair of any non-indigene lady, let alone use a bottle to do so.

“It is a lie and we have identified the person that shared the video and we will invite him to prove it to us. If he fails to prove to us, then we will take action against him,” Mr Daurawa said.

The commandant-general, however, admitted some mistakes by the Hisbah personnel in carrying out their operations, disclosing that the board was stepping up to correct those mistakes.

The board recently launched operations against social vices, tagged, ‘Operation Kau da Badala, which literally means operation against immorality in the state.

During the operations, the commission raided some hotels, brothels and off-campus houses, and arrested some suspects within the city, which sparked outrage in the state and beyond.

(NAN)

