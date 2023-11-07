Barely a day after terrorists killed 14 people and wounded 17 others during a religious celebration in Katsina State, some terrorists have launched another attack a few kilometres from the community earlier attacked.

A local source, Ahmad Ibrahim, said his father was killed in the attack that began around around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

He said the terrorists arrived the community with their motorcycles and started shooting into the air to create panic.

The source said the terrorists also rustled several domestic animals from the town.

“They went from house to house looking for domestic animals and other valuables. They’ve killed five people including my father and wounded others that are now receiving treatment at the hospital.

“While they were going from house to house looking for what to steal, they also took away some people. I can’t say how many people have now been taken but they’re many people we’re yet to see after the attack,” he said.

Five killed, five abducted

The spokesperson of the police command in the state, Abubakar Sadik, confirmed the killing of five people. He said only two were wounded while five others were abducted.

He said police operatives succeeded in repelling the terrorists during the attack.

