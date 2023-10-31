The immediate past National Chairman of the New Nigeria People Party, (NNPP), Rufai Alkali, on Tuesday joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Alkali joined the APC alongside the party’s governorship candidate in the 2023 elections, in Kaduna, Suleiman Hunkuyi, and other chieftains of the NNPP.

The national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, received the politicians at the APC head office in Abuja, the Daily Trust reported.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Mr Alkali said they joined the APC because it is a viable party to pursue their political needs.

“Today, we have all decided to move forward with the APC. In our view, with the new mood in the country, both His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the new leadership of the party under your able and distinguished chairmanship, both of you veteran politicians, APC has shifted the gear and you have also opened a new page in the history of party politics in the country that is more welcoming and more accommodating.

“The good news we are bringing to you and to the APC today is that we are here just as representatives of the multitude of hundreds of thousands of our supporters, friends, associates and well wishers within the NNPP and PDP nationwide who were earnestly waiting for this historic day.

“As the events of today come to an end, we shall all go back to our respective states, local government areas and our wards to commence the mop up operations to ensure that no one is left behind in this great journey of salvaging our nation. This will happen and APC shall be celebrated under your Excellency’s watch,” the newspaper quoted Mr Alkali saying.

Mr Ganduje pledged to give the new members a level-playing field. He promised to carry them along in the scheme of things in the APC.

Mr Alkali resigned his membership of the NNPP in March stating that he stepped down to give a younger member the chance to build the party.

“Following keenly the events before, during and after the recent general elections held on February 25 and March 18, 2023, it is my humble view that our party, the NNPP, has a great future and potential to emerge as the leading political force that is capable of winning the presidential and all other elections in 2027.

“To achieve this, we must think ahead and plan ahead. And the time is now. Our great party, the New Nigeria People’s Party, will require major and fundamental structural and systemic changes and reorganization at all levels of the party in order to strengthen its base, improve its operational capabilities and generally enhance its competitive advantage over and above all the other 17 political parties on the INEC nominal roll,” Mr Alkali said while resigning from the NNPP.

