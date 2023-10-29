The police in Katsina State said it rescued four kidnap victims in Dandume Local Government Area on Saturday in collaboration with the military.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, said the victims were rescued during a routine patrol around Dankolo village.

“In a bid to ensure the safety of lives and property police, in collaboration with troops, rescued four persons kidnapped at different locations in the state.

“The relentless efforts and dedication of our security forces paid off, resulting in the rescue,’’ Sadiq-Aliyu, an assistant superintendent of police, stated.

He said the victims had undergone medical examinations to ensure their well-being, and had been reunited with their families.

Terrorists locally referred to as bandits have continued to carry out widespread kidnap for ransom in the entire North-west region of the country, despite reassurances by the Nigerian military and government to dislodge them. These outlaws target rural and remote communities, travellers and educational institutions.

