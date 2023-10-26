The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, says the state is presently sponsoring about 2,600 postgraduate students studying in universities in 14 countries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor said this on Thursday at the opening of the First EU Study Fair in Africa, at the Afficent Event Centre, Kano.

Mr Yusuf said his administration would partner with relevant stakeholders, including European countries to open more educational opportunities for the people of the state.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Aminu Gwarzo, said his government would make sure students in the state explore these opportunities maximally.

Mr Yusuf said the staging of the fair was timely, especially given the commitment of his administration to the development of the education sector, and the huge youth population in the state.

He said his administration had taken measures to address the challenges in the education sector and had developed the modalities to get about one million out-of-school children in the state back to school.

”To address these challenges, my administration embarked on re-boarding all the de-boarded secondary schools, as well as providing all the needed infrastructure and working materials aimed at uplifting the standard of education in the state,” he said.

Earlier, the European Union (EU) Ambassador in Nigeria, Samuel Isopi, said Kano was chosen for the fair because of its population and being the melting point of different cultures and traditions.

Mr Isopi said that the EU was amenable to collaboration, so that Nigerians especially students from the Northern part of the country, could gain admission and scholarships to study in Europe.

