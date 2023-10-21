Residents of communities in the Zamfara North Senatorial District have called on federal and state governments to check the persistent terrorists’ activities in the zone.

This is coming as more attacks are being witnessed in the four local government areas in the zone.

A group of “concerned citizens” including Mudassir Moyi, Murtala Shinkafi, Sulaiman Tudu and others, in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, said the “attacks have already subsumed most local governments in the zone (i.e Shinkafi, some parts of Birnin Magaji, Zurmi and Kaura Namoda)”.

The statement noted that terrorists’ activities are affecting the socio-economic development of the district.

“If no action is taken, it will not only result in the continuous loss of lives and property in the area, but could also have attendant economic and social consequences on the entire Zamfara North Senatorial District and the state in general,” he said.

The statement added that communities in the district are becoming more vulnerable by the day.

“In terms of Education, Kaura Namoda is the host to the Federal Polytechnic, which in recent times is facing low turnout of students and most staff relocated to Gusau and other neighbouring states like Kaduna, Sokoto and Kano. So with these attacks, it will only get worse, as the few that remain may stop coming while the staff look for alternatives.

“Economically, Kaura Namoda in particular as well as Zamfara North is known for its commercial activities and farming which dates back to colonial administration, this warrants the termination of the rail line in the area. People of the area are mainly farmers and businessmen; however these activities can only thrive in the atmosphere of peace and security,” the statement added.

It noted that if the attacks continue, farmers in the area may not be able to go to their farms while businessmen may not be able to patronise local markets.

Attacks worsen

Few hours after the release of the statement on Friday, PREMIUM TIMES gathered that terrorists attacked a police check point on the Kaura Namoda – Shinkafi road.

“They came around 9:00 p.m. They wanted to enter Kaura Namoda main town but the policemen resisted. They shot two of the policemen and attacked other people conducting business in the area. It’s scary because that’s where the Federal Polytechnic Kaura Namoda is located,” a resident of kaura Namoda, Abdurazak Liman said over the phone.

The terrorists returned and gained access into the main town where they abducted three people and killed one person named Goje, a commercial motorcyclist.

“They operated for over four hours,” he added.

Few days ago, terrorists launched a two-day consecutive attacks that led to the death of several residents of Saka Jiki, a community under Kaura Namoda Local Government.

The residents blocked the Gusau-Kaura Namoda highway in protest.

A village head of Bagega of Maru Local Government and 11 others were abducted last Monday when terrorists stormed the community. Three people were also killed during the attack.

Two weeks ago, over 10 motorists were killed when terrorists ambushed motorists.

In recent weeks, off campus hotels of the Federal University Gusau were attacked twice leading to the abduction of 24 students in the first attack and four in the second one. The four students were later rescued.

The police spokesperson in the state, Yazid Abubakar, didn’t respond to an SMS sent to him by PREMIUM TIMES on the persistent attacks.

