Terrorists have abducted two students of the Federal University Gusau in Zamfara State.

The latest abduction of the university’s students by terrorists took place Saturday night.

This is the second time the terrorists would be attacking the university’s off-campus hostels in less than 30 days.

The students, a male and a female, were abducted in Sabon Garin Damba, where some of the students rent off-campus hostels. The community is a few kilometres from the university.

A resident of the Damba area, who only gave his name as Ayuba, told PREMIUM TIMES the terrorists went to the community twice.

“They came before the last evening prayer (7:00 p.m.) and shot in the air but didn’t stop. Many people that were on the main road ran home but when the terrorists passed, everyone thought they wouldn’t return,” Mr Ayuba said in a phone interview with our reporter.

He said the terrorists returned after 9:00 p.m. and began shooting sporadically into the air while they advanced toward the off-campus hostels for the students.

“They actually took four students but when soldiers and policemen in the area began exchanging gunshots with the terrorists, they released two of the students but left with two,” he said.

The police and university spokespersons, Yazid Abubakar and Umar Usman, respectively, did not respond to phone calls and text messages sent to them by PREMIUM TIMES on the abduction.

The Federal University Gusau is situated on the Funtua-Gusau highway. The university’s host communities – Sabon Gida and Damba – are among the areas vulnerable to terror attacks.

Northern Nigeria is witnessing incessant cases of terrorist activities, especially the abduction of students. In September, 24 students of the same Zamfara university were abducted by terrorists. Though some of the students were rescued, many remained with the terrorists.

A few days ago, four female students of the Federal University Dutsin Ma in Katsina State were also abducted by terrorists. Later, the Vice-Chancellor, Armaya’u Bichi, said the terrorists were on a revenge mission when they attacked the school.

Four students of Nasarawa State University, Keffi were also abducted by terrorists last week.

