The Lagos State Government has sealed off Mile 12 and Owode Onirin markets over indiscriminate waste disposal and parking.

Tokunbo Wahab, the state’s commissioner for environment, made this known via his X handle.

Mile 12 International Food Market is located at the Ikorodu end of Lagos State. It is the terminus of food brought from the northern part of the country and neighbouring countries.

At the market, various perishables such as pepper, yam, onions and others are sold. It’s the wholesaler’s preferred market for foodstuffs.

The markets were sealed off for various environmental contraventions such as filthy environment, blocked and littered drainages, illegal and indiscriminate parking and abandonment of trucks on the major road.

“As I instructed, enforcement operatives from LAWMA and KAI in a joint operation in the early hours of today (Friday, October 13) sealed up the Mile 12 International Market and Owode Onirin market along Ikorodu Road for indiscriminate dumping and burning of refuse, filthy environment, blocked and littered drainages, menace of illegal and indiscriminate parking and abandonment

of trucks on the major road, thereby impeding the free flow of traffic,” the commissioner posted.

Owode Onirin on the other hand is a one-stop auto shop situated at Kosofe local government area along Ikorodu Road in Lagos.

